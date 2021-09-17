HS Sports Xtra: De Pere stuns Bay Port again in wild thriller; West De Pere rolls

(WFRV) – In the alternate spring season, Bay Port carried its 38-game conference winning streak into the single-season “Fox Valley Classic Conference,” a combination of FVA and FRCC teams.

On April 9, De Pere pulled off the stunner, snapping the half-decade long streak and handing Bay Port its first conference loss.

Friday, the teams met again in a rematch – this time at Bay Port’s field, with the home crowd and the undefeated Pirates looking for revenge.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

De Pere 19, Bay Port 15: The Redbirds led 12-7 at half, but Bay Port responded with a third quarter touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 15-12 lead. After both teams traded empty possessions, De Pere got a fourth down stop in their own territory on a fumbled exchange by the Pirates.

With just more than five minutes on the clock, the Redbirds nickel and dimed their way down the field, bringing the clock to under a minute remaining. With 32 seconds left, Gabe Herman launched the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jack May in the front corner of the end zone, giving De Pere a 19-15 lead in the final minute.

Bay Port was down to its last gasp, but the Pirates had an answer. Cole Bensen rolled right on third-and-nine inside his own 20-yard line and lofted a bomb to Cooper O’Connell behind the defense, who raced down to the one-yard line before Mason Stecker pushed him out shy of the pylon. With six seconds on the clock and Bay Port out of timeouts, the Pirates opted for an inside run to try and punch in the go-ahead score, but the Redbirds defense held strong and the clock ran out on a 19-15 win.

West De Pere 49, Menasha 21: The Phantoms offense got clicking after going down 7-0 in the first half, with Duke Shovald hitting Langdon Nordgaard to tie the game at 7, Gyriece Goodman returning a kick for a touchdown to tie the game at 14, and Najeh Mitchell punching in the go-ahead score in the first half. The Phantoms pulled away in the second half for the 49-21 win.

Pulaski 56, Ashwaubenon 7

Green Bay Preble 21, Green Bay Southwest 3

Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7

Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay West 7

Sheboygan South 42, Green Bay East 0

Appleton North 42, Neenah 7: Cal Martine scored three first half touchdowns for the Lightning as they bounced back from last week’s loss to Kimberly with a drubbing of conference rival Neenah.

Kaukauna 34, Oshkosh West 7: The Ghosts held a 17-0 halftime lead, but the Wildcats struck back early in the third quarter with an 80-yard touchdown run from Riley Taylor. From there, the Ghosts’ defense carried the evening, shutting down West en route to a 34-7 win.

Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8

Appleton West 23, Hortonville 21