HS Sports Xtra: Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

(WFRV) – On a night of headliner games across snowy Northeast Wisconsin, the Freedom girls prevailed in a 62-47 win over Wrightstown.

The North Eastern Conference rivals are no strangers on the court, but Friday night’s battle was a top-three matchup.

Even without former top-100 recruit Callie Genke (now at UWGB), the Irish continued their hot start to the season and kept their stranglehold on the rivalry with the Tigers.

Notre Dame pulled off the most exciting road upset of the night, surviving a back-and-forth battle at Ashwaubenon with Chris Mitchell’s game-winning floater in the lane as time expired.

The Tritons earned their first win in the effort, defeating the previously unbeaten Jags 74-72 on the buzzer-beater.