HS Sports Xtra: Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – On a night of headliner games across snowy Northeast Wisconsin, the Freedom girls prevailed in a 62-47 win over Wrightstown.

The North Eastern Conference rivals are no strangers on the court, but Friday night’s battle was a top-three matchup.

Even without former top-100 recruit Callie Genke (now at UWGB), the Irish continued their hot start to the season and kept their stranglehold on the rivalry with the Tigers.

Notre Dame pulled off the most exciting road upset of the night, surviving a back-and-forth battle at Ashwaubenon with Chris Mitchell’s game-winning floater in the lane as time expired.

The Tritons earned their first win in the effort, defeating the previously unbeaten Jags 74-72 on the buzzer-beater.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom prevails in top 3 battle, Notre Dame wins on buzzer beater

Appleton East sweeps Kaukauna, Oshkosh North boys grab road win

De Pere dominates Pulaski

Game of the Week: West De Pere survives Xavier comeback in wild win

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls; Denmark boys grab conference wins

High School Hoops 12/9: De Pere, Notre Dame girls grab conference wins