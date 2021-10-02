HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

(WFRV) – In one of the longest-running high school football rivalries in the country, Green Bay West had lost six straight and 21 of the last 23 games against Green Bay East.

But Friday night, a new hope dawned in Northeast Wisconsin’s most historic battle.

With several former Packers in attendance, the Wildcats defeated the Red Devils at Del Marcelle Stadium, earning West’s first win of the year.

West-East highlights a loaded slate of FRCC and FVA games from Friday night.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13: Trailing 7-0 at half, West rallied to tie the ball game in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Steven Ellis. After East retook the lead, Quavious Broadnax slid into the end zone for West to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game. West blocked a potential game-winning field goal to hold on for the victory.

Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7: Maverick Cole scored the first touchdown of the game and the Pulaski defense took it the rest of the way in another solid win for the Red Raiders. Derek Block had a big game at quarterback for Pulaski, passing for a second quarter touchdown to Aidan McDougal en route to the 21-7 victory.

De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17: After going down 7-0, Notre Dame took control of the first half with strong defense and a dominant rushing performance from Daniel Hornacek, racing to a 17-7 lead. But just as they’ve done all season, De Pere chewed clock to chip away. Gabe Herman plunged into the end zone on a quarterback draw late in the first half, cutting the deficit to 17-14 at half. The Redbirds needed just one score after the break to hold on for their sixth straight win.

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay Southwest 14

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6

Kaukauna 45, Neenah 19: Kaukauna’s Noah Hoffmann started the second half with a bang, returning the halftime kickoff 89 yards to set up a field goal for the Ghosts. Garrett Weyenberg connected with Carson Sippel on a screen pass to give Kaukauna an 18-point lead, and the home team never looked back in a bounce back win after last week’s drubbing at Fond du Lac.

Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14

Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0