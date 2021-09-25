HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Bay Port blanks Pulaski in Game of the Week

PULASKI (WFRV) – It took an all-too-familiar second half performance, but Bay Port survived rival Pulaski to bounce back and stay in the thick of the FRCC-North race with three weeks left in the season.

Cole Bensen raced 80-yards for a late touchdown, the Pirates scored on special teams, and Bay Port responded from its first loss of the season with a dominant defensive performance to blank the Red Raiders 14-0 on the road.

Bay Port was coming off a heartbreaking last second loss to De Pere, the same team that ended the Pirates’ 38-game conference winning streak during the spring season. The Redbirds held on a goal line stand to end the game.

This week, there were no such dramatics for the Pirates against their rivals. Through a myriad of first half turnovers, the offense responded to control the ball more effectively in the second half, eventually breaking through with Bensen’s touchdown.

Pulaski plays De Pere in two weeks, and if the Raiders, Redbirds and Pirates all win out, it would create a three-way tie for the FRCC-North title.