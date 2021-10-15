HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles

(WFRV) – With several conference races coming down to the final week of the regular season, Friday night of Week 9 didn’t disappoint, producing high drama and riveting results as teams made their final push toward the playoffs.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18: The top two teams in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference traded punches for much of this one, but it was Mason Behnke’s go-ahead touchdown with two minutes remaining that pushed the Lions over the top. Brillion has now won eight straight games and captured the EWC title.

Kewaunee 33, Southern Door 0: The Storm won the Packerland Conference title with a defense-led rout of Southern Door. Mitchell Thompson hit Kyle Karnopp for the opening score of the game, the defense pitched in a deuce with a safety, and Kewaunee rolled to the league crown with a statement win over its rival.

Reedsville 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 19

Hilbert 42, Oostburg 8

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Random Lake 0

Reedsville, Hilbert, and Cedar-Grove Belgium earn a three-way tie for the Big East title.

Shawano 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 0: The Foxes had a chance at the Bay Conference title coming into the night, but Shawano quickly snuffed out those ideas with a dominant performance on the road. Carson Popp hit Elliott Lowney for a 71-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, Ashton Henning added two receiving touchdowns in the first half, and Shawano made a resounding case for a playoff berth with a 34-0 win.

Xavier 13, Winneconne 0: With Fox Valley Lutheran’s loss to Shawano, the winner of this game would capture the Bay Conference title outright. Xavier’s defense led the way in this one, with the Hawks picking off a pass during a key second half stretch and fighting through a one-score game for much of the way.

Plymouth 28, Berlin 14: Plymouth finished a perfect 9-0 season with a strong win over conference rival Berlin at home. Kellan Mella threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Panthers won the East Central Conference title by multiple games.

Coleman 58, Menominee Indian 0: Coleman won the Northwoods Conference title outright.

Lourdes Academy 43, St. John’s NW Academies 0: Lourdes Academy won the Trailways Conference title outright.