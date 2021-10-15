HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

(WFRV) – In the final week of the regular season, several teams from the FVA and FRCC made one final push to get their names in the playoff qualifying field, with others putting the finishing touches on outright conference titles.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Kimberly 56, Kaukauna 17: The FVA rivals traded blows in a dynamic first half, with the Papermakers and Ghosts going score-for-score until late in the second quarter. The second half changed that tune, with Kimberly opening up an 18-point lead on a touchdown run by Colin Obermann and plunging an early dagger on a pick-six by Mason Stepanski.

Appleton North 48, Oshkosh North 8

Neenah 40, Appleton East 0: Neenah earned a playoff bid.

Fond du Lac 14, Oshkosh West 13: Oshkosh West earned a playoff bid despite the loss.

De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7: De Pere finished off a perfect conference season by coasting to a win against the Hornets. The Redbirds raced out to a 28-0 lead and played their backups much of the second half.

Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0: AJ Korth led a dynamic first drive for the Blue Jays, capping it off with a touchdown pass to Sam Spaeth. Menasha never looked back from their, capturing the outright title in the FRCC-South.

West De Pere 55, Green Bay Southwest 18: West De Pere made one final push toward the playoffs with a resounding victory over Southwest, finishing the season with a 4-3 conference record. Najeh Mitchell scored on the first play from scrimmage and the Phantoms blitzed the Trojans for 55 points.

Bay Port 39, Ashwaubenon 34

Notre Dame 30, Sheboygan South 0