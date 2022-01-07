HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

(WFRV) – Two rosters loaded with talent have torn through the FVA so far this season, all leading up to a Friday night clash that drew eyes from around Wisconsin.

In a battle of the top two teams in the state, Kamy Peppler and the Hortonville girls pulled off the road upset of No. 1 Appleton East to grab the top spot in the Fox Valley Association.

Peppler dropped a game-high 32 points in the back-and-forth contest, and the second-ranked Polar Bears pulled off the upset going away in an 81-66 result.

But Hortonville wasn’t done pulling upsets Friday night.

The unranked Polar Bear boys handed No. 2 Appleton East its first loss of the season in a 60-58 nail biter at home. It’s Hortonville’s second win over a ranked team this season.

Neenah was the beneficiary of East’s loss, as the Rocket boys went on the road and earned an impressive 74-54 win over Oshkosh North, handing the Spartans just their second defeat of the season.

In boys hockey, Notre Dame won a rivalry battle over Bay Port with two goals in the first period, walking away with a 4-2 victory at the Cornerstone Ice Center.

Click the video for highlights.