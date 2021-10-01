HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Kimberly gets payback on Fond du Lac in Game of the Week

High School Sports

KIMBERLY, Wis (WFRV) – In a revenge game for the final loss of the season last year, the Kimberly Papermakers ran rampant all over the Fond du Lac Cardinals and won 45-17.

Fondy got a field goal from Justin Scheberl to make it 3-0 Cardinals with 9:23 left in the first quarter.

Papermakers answer on the ensuing drive and get the ball in the end zone on a QB keeper from Caden Pendleton. 7-3 Kimberly.

Papermakers defense coming in clutch with an interception by Ethan Doucette. However, Kimberly fumbles on the next play from scrimmage so it’s back to Fondy ball. A confusing and crazy sequence that faked out me and our photographer shooting the game.

Fondy capitalizes and a TD pass from Connor Klapperich to Keagan Henschel makes it 10-7 Cardinals with 2:05 left in the first quarter.

Blake Barry just broke ankles and stiff armed a guy on his way to the end zone. Kimberly extends its lead 21-10 with 4:46 left in the first half.

Papermakers are all gas, no brakes. Colin Obermann goes 53 yards for the score. 31-10 Kimberly and he would then return a kickoff 96 yards to make it 38-17.

The Papermakers never step off the gas and win 45-17.

