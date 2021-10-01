HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

(WFRV) – With the North Eastern and other conferences up for grabs in Week 7, the top four teams in the NEC took part in a battle royale that emerged with two clear-cut favorites for the league title.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Denmark 21, Freedom 0: The Vikings earned a statement win in conference play, knocking off defending NEC champ Freedom while handing the Irish their first loss. The defense was dominant for Denmark. On the opening drive of the second half, Hayden Konkol picked off a pass over the middle and returned it deep into Freedom territory. After Kenny Satori’s touchdown gave the Vikings a 14-0 advantage, the defense rode out the storm and vaulted the Vikings into second place in the NEC.

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Kingsford (MI) 6: The Spartans earned a statement win against one of the top teams in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, blitzing the Flivvers early and often and running away with the victory. Owen Deprez led the way for Luxemburg-Casco’s offense, scoring twice in the first half en route to the 35-6 win. The Spartans are undefeated.

Wrightstown 29, Marinette 19

Waupaca 17, Xavier 14: The Comets finally broke through in the second half of a defensive struggle. Kaleb Bannach wrangled in a drive-thwarting sack for Waupaca, which prevented Xavier from clinching the Bay Conference title at home.

Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 12

Coleman 48, Crivitz 7

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19

Brillion 42, Roncalli 0

Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7

Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0

New Holstein 38, Valders 8

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 23

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0