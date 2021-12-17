HS Sports Xtra Highlights: No. 1 Hortonville gets by Neenah, Kimberly sweeps Kaukauna

(WFRV) – The top-ranked Hortonville girls basketball team took on a tough challenge from fellow conference undefeated Neenah, but the Polar Bears survived on the road on a night when several FVA powers picked up wins away from home.

Hortonville trailed 32-30 at the half, but 20 second half points from Kallie Peppler led the Polar Bears past Allie Ziebell and a stingy Neenah team, 82-76.

Kimberly’s boys and girls teams had no such trouble with Kaukauna. In the nightcap, the Maker boys rolled to a 97-55 win led by 27 points from Jackson Paveletzke. The girls pulled away for a 65-48 win in the early game.

D1 No. 2 Appleton East shrugged off conference rival Appleton North on the road, getting scoring from a variety of places in a near-30-point win. The surging Patriot boys remain undefeated on the year.

In the boys matchup between Neenah and Hortonville, the Rockets used their hard-nosed defense to smother the Polar Bears, coming away with a 55-34 victory.

The FVA has three ranked boys teams in Division 1 and three ranked girls teams.

