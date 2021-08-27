HS Sports Xtra: Highlights of FRCC, FVA battles suspended due to weather

(WFRV) – For the first time in recent memory, several Northeast Wisconsin games dealt with delays and suspensions as severe weather moved through the area Friday night.

What fans did witness, however, was about a half each of exciting football in several games pitting teams from the Green Bay area and the Fox Valley.

Here’s a look at tonight’s scores in progress:

Bay Port 21, Notre Dame 7, third quarter: Tommy Hall and Cole Bensen punched in late first half touchdowns to put the Pirates on top of Notre Dame after a second quarter weather delay. The game was suspended for the evening at the 7:30 mark of the third quarter. It will resume tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame.

Kimberly 14, Ashwaubenon 0, first quarter: Blake Barry punched in two first quarter touchdowns before a delay was called on Ashwaubenon’s second drive. Play will resume tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., picking up late in the first quarter at Ashwaubenon.

Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6, final: With severe thunderstorms moving through the area, Kaukauna and Green Bay Southwest called the game final after a second quarter suspension. Jakob Brockman scored the final touchdown of the game for the Ghosts.

Pulaski 30, Brookfield Central 25

Plymouth 35, Sheboygan South 0

Kingsford (MI) 45, Green Bay East 6

Manawa 6, Green Bay West 0, first quarter: Play will resume at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Appleton West 17, Appleton East 14, second quarter: The Terrors and Patriots traded scores in the first half, with Jaymick Golden finding the end zone first for East and Jack Hamus plunging in a go-ahead score for West. Play will resume in the second quarter tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Banta Bowl.

West De Pere 7, Hortonville 7, second quarter: Najeh Mitchell cashed in the opening score of the game for West De Pere in the first quarter and Hortonville’s Hunter Strange answered with a 15-yard score of his own. The game will resume at 2 p.m. tomorrow in Hortonville in the second quarter.