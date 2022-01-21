HS Sports Xtra Highlights: State’s top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

(WFRV) – On a night when the state’s top teams had to lock in to keep pace in their respective conferences, the favorites put on impressive performances across the board.

The top three boys teams in Division 1 put together impressive performances Friday night, while girls teams blew out their opponents in the two largest conferences in Northeast Wisconsin.

Here’s tonight’s scoreboard:

Boys:

De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66

Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52

Neenah 81, Appleton North 55

Girls:

Notre Dame 76, Green Bay East 34

Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12

