HS Sports Xtra Highlights: State’s top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

(WFRV) – On a night when the state’s top teams had to lock in to keep pace in their respective conferences, the favorites put on impressive performances across the board.
The top three boys teams in Division 1 put together impressive performances Friday night, while girls teams blew out their opponents in the two largest conferences in Northeast Wisconsin.
Here’s tonight’s scoreboard:
Boys:
De Pere 81, Sheboygan North 66
Notre Dame 69, Green Bay Southwest 52
Neenah 81, Appleton North 55
Girls:
Notre Dame 76, Green Bay East 34
Appleton East 86, Appleton West 58
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh North 12