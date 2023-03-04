(WFRV) – This week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra brings you all the highlights from the biggest day of the year, with nearly two dozen games on tap, state championships on the line in three sports, and playoff basketball moments for both girls and boys teams.

In the WIAA state championship hockey games, Notre Dame captured the state title with a perfect 28-0 record, becoming the first team in 15 years to go unbeaten in a Wisconsin high school hockey season. The Tritons defeated Verona 8-2 in the final.

On the girls side, the Bay Area Ice Bears won the second state title in co-op history with a 3-0 handling of Superior that saw goaltender Anna Byczek pitch a 32-save shutout.

Click the videos throughout this web story to watch the full show. Hockey highlights are in the pinned video above.

Girls sectional final highlights

Highlights from Hortonville, Neenah, Kimberly, Notre Dame, Freedom, Mishicot, and St. Mary Catholic.

Boys regional final highlights

Highlights of wins by De Pere, Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, West De Pere, New London, and Gibraltar.

Xceptional Athlete: Oshkosh gymnast Lydia Barr

Oshkosh co-op freshman Lydia Barr was one of just four freshman to qualify for the all-around competition at the state meet.

Kaukauna wins third straight wrestling title