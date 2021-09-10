HS Sports Xtra: Kimberly edges rival Appleton North in Game of the Week

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kimberly Papermakers hosted Appleton North for Local 5’s Game of the Week.

Owen Pawlikowski for the Papermakers started the scoring in this one. A 48-yard touchdown catch and Kimberly took the 7-0 with 8:27 remaining in the first quarter. Little later in the quarter, Kimberly strikes again. This time, though, Kam Ziebell kicked a 33-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the first quarter. Kimberly took the 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter of this game was when things got interesting. Appleton North put themselves on the board first to cut into their deficit. It took an interception from Ben Isom for the Lightning to get the ball rolling. On 4th and 7, Appleton North went for it and it was a 20-yard touchdown pass by Matthew Scheckleman to Cal Martine for the Papermakers to make it a 10-7 game.

Cal Martine made some noise for the Lightning scoring another touchdown with just over two-minutes remaining in the first half. Although the Papermakers had the Lightning in control in the first quarter, Appleton North stepped their game up to make this a tight one.

In the second half, Kimberly started off hot. They kicked a field goal to make it a one point game and Pendleton hit Isaac Denchant for a 13-yard touchdown. Back-and-forth these teams kept fighting all night. Papermakers took the lead 19-14.

With four minutes left in the final quarter, Blake Barry scored a touchdown for Kimberly to put them up 26-14. It looked like that would be the dagger in this one but Appleton North kept fighting back, no matter what all night. They marched down the field and scored a touchdown by Caden Popp. Although they missed the extra point, their deficit was cut down to six points.

After that, it was victory formation for the Papermakers. In a back-and-forth match up and a hard fought one, Kimberly comes up on top winning 26-20 over Appleton North. The Papermakers remain undefeated and improved to 4-0 on the 2021 fall season.