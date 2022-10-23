(WFRV) – The first week of the fall sports postseason is in the books, and High School Sports Xtra is your home for all the action.

In Saturday’s show, we recap Kimberly getting revenge against Fond du Lac in Level 1, run through volleyball and soccer highlights and results from Saturday’s regional finals, profile Notre Dame soccer star Emmett Lawton, and take a look ahead at Level 2.

Click the videos below to watch the show in its entirety.

Game of the Week: Kimberly gets revenge on Fond du Lac

The Papermakers ousted their FVA rivals in Level 1 of the playoffs, exacting revenge for Fondy handing them their only loss of the regular season.

Volleyball & soccer regional finals, sectional brackets

Highlights and results from Saturday’s regional finals in soccer and volleyball, including wins by Luxemburg-Casco, Kaukauna, West De Pere, and Seymour.

Xceptional Athlete: Notre Dame forward Emmett Lawton

The FRCC’s leading goal scorer is already tearing it up in the postseason, netting seven goals in two contests – but his motivation lies beyond finding the back of the net, and instead in raising a gold ball.

Level 2 Look Ahead, Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays

We’re resetting the brackets for Level 2 of the football playoffs and looking ahead at some intriguing matchups. Fox Valley Lutheran football earns Team of the Week honors.