HS Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco wins big over Little Chute

(WFRV) – It was battle of the L-C’s between Luxemburg-Casco and Little Chute on Friday night.

The Mustangs came into the contest with a 3-1 record, but the Spartans took advantage from the start and ran with it. Isaac Vandenbush scored in the 3rd quarter making it a 35-0 game.

Little Chute tried to get some momentum and put some points on the board but a fumble near the Spartans goal line turned into a Luxemburg-Casco 97-yard touchdown from Ryan Routhieaux.

That was the story of the game as the Spartans took down the Mustangs, winning 42-7.

Other games on Friday included a marquee matchup in the EWC Conference between Kiel and Brillion. The Lions took advantage from a Kaleb Brooks interception in the second half. More great defensive plays from Brillion later when Kiel went for it on 4th down, but the Tigers came up on top with the ball.

Sam Galloff plowed his way into the end zone for Brillion to take the 7-0 lead and the Lions would win 21-0.