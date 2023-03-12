(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap a Saturday of state championship games at the Resch Center for girls basketball and travel around the state to roll through highlights of boys basketball sectional finals.

Notre Dame captured a third straight gold ball, beating Pewaukee 64-49 in the Division 2 state championship game. Laconia also earned redemption from a silver ball last season, knocking off top-seeded Aquinas to capture the D4 title.

In boys sectional finals, De Pere, Neenah, Brillion, and St. Mary Catholic advanced to the state tournament.

Click the video above for state championship highlights and scroll through the rest of the videos below to watch Saturday’s full show.

Boys sectional final highlights

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville’s Rainey Welson

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays