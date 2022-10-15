(WFRV) – The road to Camp Randall Stadium is set in all seven divisions.

The WIAA released the high school football playoff brackets Saturday, with some controversy regarding the computer-generated seedings and matchups.

Here’s a breakdown of each division, with the full brackets linked in each title.

Division 1

Bay Port earns the No. 1 overall season after an undefeated season and the FRCC-North title.

The Pirates are paired with high seeds from the Big Rivers Conference, including No. 2 Hudson and No. 3 Chippewa Falls. Bay Port will face a rematch with conference rival De Pere in Level 1.

In the bottom half of the bracket, Waunakee has a No. 1 seed after the defending D2 champs finished right on the cut line between Divisions 1 and 2. Kimberly has a No. 3 seed after winning the FVA title at 8-1 and will face Fond du Lac (which handed Kimberly its only loss) in Level 1.

Neenah has the No. 2 seed in the bracket despite a Week 8 loss to Kimberly.

Division 2

West De Pere gets a No. 3 seed despite an 8-1 record in the regular season and two solid nonconference wins over Hortonville and Kaukauna.

If the Phantoms (ranked third overall in the WFCA Coaches Poll for Division 2) win their Level 1 game against Holmen, they would travel to New Richmond in Level 2 – even though the Tigers had three conference losses on the season. New Richmond hosts fellow Big Rivers team Menomonie in Level 1, with the Mustangs making the playoffs despite a 3-6 overall record.

Pulaski has a No. 5 seed in the same bracket, while Kaukauna has a No. 6 seed in Hartford’s bracket.

Division 3

Menasha has a No. 3 seed despite an 8-1 record and a perfect mark in conference play. The Bluejays’ only loss came against Division 1 Neenah.

Conference foe Notre Dame has a No. 7 seed and will travel to Reedsburg in Level 1, while No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran takes on No. 4 Luxemburg-Casco.

West Salem is the No. 1 seed in the bracket for all of these teams.

Division 4

All North Eastern and Bay Conference teams fall on the opposite side of the bracket from Catholic Memorial, the defending state champion in Division 1.

Little Chute and Freedom earn the top two seeds in the same bracket, with the “County Road N” rivals potentially looking forward to a rematch in Level 3.

Two Rivers gets a No. 3 seed despite an undefeated season and an Eastern Wisconsin Conference title. The Raiders will host Kettle Moraine Lutheran in Level 1.

Division 5

The Packerland earns strong seedings in Division 5, with Southern Door and Kewaunee getting the top two seeds in their bracket.

Chilton visits Clintonville in an intriguing Level 1 matchup.

Division 6

The state’s top two teams fall in the same bracket as Coleman and St. Mary’s Springs have No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively. Both teams finished as runners-up in state championship games last year.

Division 7

Defending champion Reedsville has a No. 3 seed in Cambria-Friesland’s bracket. The Panthers will host Catholic Central in Level 1.

