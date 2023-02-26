(WFRV) – In this week’s loaded edition of High School Sports Xtra, we run through the highlights of an action-packed Saturday in prep athletics.

In the boys hockey sectional final, top-ranked Notre Dame outlasted No. 2 Bay Port 3-2 in the third installment of the rivalry this season, with the latest edition including overtime and another game-ending goal.

Girls basketball regional finals featured the top seeds rolling and a back-and-forth battle between Fox Valley Lutheran and West De Pere.

The state individual wrestling championships saw multiple pieces of history in the same night, with Kaukauna’s Greyson Clark becoming just the 24th four-time state champion in WIAA history and De Pere’s Brooke Corrigan becoming the first girl to win a state title match at the Kohl Center.

Click the videos below for all of Local 5’s high school sports coverage from Saturday, February 25.

No. 1 Notre Dame stays unbeaten, outlasts Bay Port in sectional final

Hunter Bill scored the game-winning goal 29 seconds into the overtime period to give Notre Dame the win.

Girls Basketball Regional Finals

Neenah, Kaukauna, Hortonville and Kimberly all advanced to sectionals in Division 1.

Notre Dame, Fox Valley Lutheran, and New London captured regional titles in Division 2.

Freedom and Wrightstown advanced to sectionals in Division 3, while Bonduel, St. Mary Catholic, Mishicot, Laconia, Winnebago Lutheran, Sevastopol, and Lourdes Academy all won regional final games.

State Individual Wrestling Championships

Kaukauna’s Greyson Clark became first Ghosts wrestler to win four state titles. The Purdue commit scored a major decision in the final to cap an undefeated senior season.

De Pere’s Brook Corrigan, Oconto Falls’ Taylor Whiting, Hortonville’s Wyatt Skebba, Kaukauna’s Lucas Peters, Freedom’s Nathan Vande Hey, Bonduel’s Madalyn Sokolski, Appleton North’s Jake Stoffel, and Kewaunee’s Mitchell Thompson all captured gold medals.

Xceptional Athlete: Notre Dame’s Gracie Grzesk

Notre Dame junior forward Gracie Grzesk has her sights set on winning four straight gold ball trophies in her high school career. Her leadership, dedication and team-first attitude has helped her stand out on a strong Tritons squad this season.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays

Southern Door boys basketball earns Team of the Week honors after capturing the Packerland Conference title for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.