HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week

(WFRV) – St. Mary’s Springs and Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha continued their dominant ways on the ice to set up a blockbuster clash Saturday afternoon for the Badgerland Conference title.

The Ledgers defeated Fond du Lac 5-0 and NHM knocked off Appleton United 4-1 Friday night at the Community First Champion Center.

The conference foes will play for the league title Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

In basketball, a pair of conference leaders earned big statement wins over fellow contenders.

In the Bay, Xavier held on for a 60-57 win to take over the top spot in the conference.

Further south, Laconia stayed unbeaten in conference play and held onto the top spot in the Flyway with a 67-59 win over Winnebago Lutheran.

Appleton North boys basketball earns Team of the Week for a 2-0 week that included wins over two ranked foes.