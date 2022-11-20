(WFRV) – In this week’s special edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap the WIAA state football championships for three local teams: Kimberly, West De Pere, and Shiocton.

Full highlights of the Division 1 championship chronicle one of the best games in state history, a 34-30 Kimberly win over Mukwonago that featured three ties and five lead changes down the stretch.

Click the videos below to watch the show in its entirety.

Kimberly defeats Mukwonago in D1 championship

Blake Barry scored the game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds left to give Kimberly its eighth state title in a back-and-forth thriller.

West De Pere, Shiocton take home silver

West De Pere and Shiocton finished their seasons in state championship games, capitalizing on impressive bounce back seasons for the programs.

Xceptional Athlete: Kimberly quarterback Seth Miron

The Papermakers’ senior quarterback won a title in his first season as a starter, leading a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind

Check out the top plays from the state championship games in Madison and relive all the sights and sounds from Camp Randall Stadium.