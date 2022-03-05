(WFRV) – With their seasons on the line in regional semifinals, FRCC and FVA teams put up strong performances Friday night to advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Here’s a look at the updated boys regional brackets

Click the video for highlights of the following regional games:

No. 1 Neenah 75, No. 17 Oshkosh West 43: The Rockets will face Appleton North in the regional final.

No. 3 Appleton East 77, No. 14 Chippewa Falls 57: The Patriots will face Superior in the regional final.

In Division 2, an all-local regional provided exciting hoops on Friday night. Click the video for highlights of these games:

No. 1 Notre Dame 60, No. 8 Pulaski 50: The Tritons will face Oshkosh North in the regional final.

No. 4 Oshkosh North 56, No. 5 Seymour 48

No. 2 Ashwaubenon 79, No. 10 Green Bay Southwest 53: The Jaguars will face West De Pere in the regional final.

No. 3 West De Pere 86, No. 6 Luxemburg-Casco 75

The following other matchups will highlight Saturday’s regional finals (home team first):

No. 2 De Pere vs. No. 10 Manitowoc Lutheran

No. 4 Milwaukee King vs. No. 5 Green Bay East

No. 1 Fox Valley Lutheran vs. No. 4 Medford

No. 1 Northland Pines vs. No. 4 Xavier

No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 11 Wrightstown

No. 1 Brillion vs. No. 5 Denmark

No. 6 Kiel vs. No. 7 Kewaunee

No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia vs. No. 5 Colby

No. 1 Roncalli vs. No. 5 Manawa

No. 3 St. Mary Catholic vs. No. 7 Shiocton

No. 5 Gibraltar vs. No. 9 Gillett

No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 5 Lourdes Academy

No. 2 Reedsville vs. No. 3 Hustisford