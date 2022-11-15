SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teams from Northeastern Wisconsin will be making the trip to Madison for the WIAA State Football Championship, including the 11-2 Shiocton Chiefs. The Chiefs have had a powerful run in the Division 7 playoffs, and outscored its opponents 95-14 through the first three rounds. Second-ranked Shiocton faced top-ranked Cashton on Nov. 11 in a closer matchup, and won by two points, 21-19.

The only thing standing in the way of a Chiefs’ state title, which would be the team’s first since 2013, are the Regis Raiders. The Raiders are a perfect 13-0 on the season and have averaged over seven touchdowns per game in the playoffs.

Chiefs head coach Brock Pahlow said that Shiocton’s process throughout the season is what set the team apart from the competition. “We’ve always had the idea…if you go into the locker room, there’s a picture of Camp Randall. It’s always been a goal,” Pahlow said.

Shiocton and Regis will kick-off for the Division 7 title on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10 am. For a full WIAA Tournament bracket, click here.