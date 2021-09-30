HS Volleyball: No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Denmark, stays unbeaten in NEC play

DENMARK (WFRV) – The top-ranked team in the state just keeps rolling.

No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco cruised to its sixth North Eastern conference win Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep of Denmark, one of the upper-echelon teams in the conference.

The Spartans dominated from the first set, cruising to a 25-10 win in the first and following it up with 25-12 and 25-13 wins in the next two sets.

Junior outside hitter Kylie Hanson led the way with nine kills and Autumn Flynn chipped in eight of her own. Setter Emma Johnson dished out 20 assists.

Luxemburg-Casco improved to 24-5 overall and 6-0 in the NEC.