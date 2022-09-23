(WFRV) – Call it “Judgment Week” on the high school football calendar – teams from the top leagues around Northeast Wisconsin separated themselves as contenders for conference titles and deep playoff runs.

In tonight’s highlights, Little Chute and Freedom notched road wins to retain their unbeaten records atop the North Eastern Conference, West De Pere withstood a late rally from De Pere to improve to 6-0, and Kewaunee and Coleman strengthened their positions as top teams in Divisions 5 and 6.

Click the video for highlights.

Here’s a look at tonight’s results:

Little Chute 33, Fox Valley Lutheran 7: The Mustangs raced out to a 19-0 lead at half thanks to some big play scoring, as the defense stifled an FVL offense without starting quarterback Liam Heiges.

Freedom 26, Luxemburg-Casco 14: The Irish scored 26 unanswered after falling behind by two scores early. Freedom’s defense held strong in a turnover-filled second half.

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14: Despite giving up two touchdowns to the Vikings late in the first half, Wrightstown’s defense buckled down after the break to bounce back with a 28-14 win.

Xavier 49, Waupaca 7: Hawks legend, Steelers Super Bowl champion, and Vietnam War veteran Rocky Bleier conducted the ceremonial coin toss before Xavier scored 49 unanswered in a win over Waupaca.

West De Pere 21, De Pere 13: De Pere’s Easton Arendt hit Grant Hohol for a 71-yard touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by West De Pere to seal the Phantoms’ win in the “Battle of the Bridge.”

Pulaski 34, Ashwaubenon 27: The Red Raiders trailed at half, but Maverick Cole took over down the stretch as Pulaski edged out a close win at home.

Neenah 42, Oshkosh North 20: Sophomore quarterback Evan Vanevenhoven took over on the ground as Neenah picked up a big road win to remain undefeated.

Kaukauna 30, Fond du Lac 28: The Ghosts kicked a late field goal to hold off a Fondy comeback, coming away with the home win.

Appleton North 13, Appleton East 0: Jack Robinson scored the lone touchdown of the game as the Lightning pulled off another shutout.

Coleman 38, Oconto Falls 12: The Panthers ate up the entire first quarter with a touchdown drive before Coleman scored 38 unanswered to take over sole possession of first place in the Northwoods Conference.

Kewaunee 49, Mishicot 7: Owen Carlson scored a pair of first quarter touchdowns as the Storm rolled to 6-0 on the season.