(WFRV) – For most teams around Wisconsin, the first two weeks of the regular season feature nonconference battles as teams go up against unfamiliar faces to test themselves early.

Friday night, Week 2’s slate featured big names, unique matchups, and one particularly wild battle.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Neenah 35, Menasha 13: Jase Jenkins rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries, and the Rockets raced out to a lead at home and never looked back. It was an impressive follow-up to a dominant Week 1 performance for Neenah, which rides into FVA play on a high after beating two defending conference champs in the opening weeks.

Appleton East 40, Appleton West 14: The Patriots used a 24-point second quarter to pull away from their crosstown rivals quickly. Anthony Burdett scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) as East got its first win of the season.

West De Pere 43, Kaukauna 42, OT: West De Pere’s Najeh Mitchell scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to give the Phantoms their biggest program win since 2019. West De Pere built a 28-7 lead in the first half, but Kaukauna scored touchdowns on the final play of the first half and the opening drive of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 7. The Ghosts would later tie it before West De Pere responded with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Duke Shovald. The Phantoms thwarted Kaukauna’s final drive of regulation before squeaking out the win in overtime.

Kimberly 49, DeForest 0: The Madison-area power was no match for a loaded Kimberly squad Friday. Blake Barry rushed 13 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Seth Miron tossed for three touchdowns in the first half.

Franklin 42, Fond du Lac 20: Fond du Lac fought hard after a confidence-building opening win over Kettle Moraine, but the defending state champions from Franklin were just too much to handle Friday.

Little Chute 14, Xavier 6: The Mustangs improved to 2-0 with a nip-and-tuck win over defending Bay champion Xavier. Drew Joten carried the lion’s share for Little Chute, leading the way with 120 yards on the ground.

Reedsville 27, Lourdes Academy 14: The Panthers showed why they’re the defending state champs with an impressive win over D7-ranked Lourdes Academy on the road. Ryan Taddy led the way for Reedsville, which improves to 2-0 on the season.

Mona Shores 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 20: The Ships boarded the Badger Car Ferry for a unique experience in playing an opponent from Michigan. Manitowoc Lincoln faced Mona Shores in a Friday battle after embarking on Lake Michigan Wednesday, but the result on the field was short of ideal. Mona Shores rode a big early wave to run away with the 42-20 victory.