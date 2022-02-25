(WFRV) – The playoffs have begun for high school girls basketball. Appleton East took down Appleton North 53-35. Emily La Chappell hit a multitude of threes as the Patriots will now face Kimberly in the regional final.

Neenah also in action, facing off against Steven’s Point. Allie Ziebell got a steal and took it all the way down for the big time bucket. Paige Werner was dominant in the paint as Neenah wins 64-58. They will face Wausau West in their regional final.

De Pere also in action on Friday night, hosting Sheboygan South. The Redbirds got out to an early lead thanks to Jordan Meulmans. She hit multiple threes as De Pere wins 72-38. The Redbirds will play Sheboygan North on Saturday.

The rest of the matchups are as follows: Kaukauna matches up with Milwaukee King, Germantown hosting Hartford Union, Divine Savior Holy Angels with Homestead, Eau Claire Memorial travels to Superior, and Hortonville will host Hudson.

(WFRV) – The Notre Dame Tritons girls basketball team is trying to win back-to-back state titles and on Friday, they set a tone for the rest of the tournament. The Tritons took down Luxemburg-Casco 74-17. Sydney Whitehouse had a beautiful three, Hannah Greisen was there with the hustle plays and Notre Dame advances to the regional final. They’ll host Menasha on Saturday.

Fox Valley Lutheran also looking to extend their season, hosting Green Bay Southwest, and Southwest took an early lead off an Addie Pytelski three ball.

The Foxes clawed their way back into the game with Emily Jaenke faking everyone out with her smooth moves on her way to the basket.

Fox Valley goes on to win 53-47. They will travel to take on West De Pere in the Division II regional final.