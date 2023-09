(WFRV) – You’d be hard pressed to find a better high school football conference in the state of the Wisconsin than the Fox Valley Association. On Thursday night, Appleton North traveled to Fond du Lac to open up conference play.

In our game of the week, the Lightning rolled early but survived a late-comeback from the Cardinals. Appleton North improved to 3-0 on the season with the 21-19 victory.

To watch extended highlights and hear from the Lightning post-game, click the video above.