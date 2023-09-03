(WFRV) – With week three of high school football in the books, we handed out our weekly honors in High School Sports Xtra.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Ashwaubenon
TOP 5 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
- #5 – Fond du Lac’s Connor Klapperich breaks through a pile of defenders and runs in the 66-yard touchdown.
- #4 – Kiel’s Harrison Zorn returns the game’s opening kick off for a 90-yard touchdown
- #3 – De Pere’s Easton Arendt throws an absolute perfect pass to Hayden May who jumps up over the defender to haul in the 30-yard touchdown.
- #2 – Southern Door’s Drew Daoust throws a touchdown pass to Tyler Neinas who bobbles it with a defender in his face, but some how re-gains possession to haul in the score.
- #1 – Seymour’s Ethan Volz with a diving interception off the helmet of a Little Chute wide receiver.
BAND OF THE WEEK: Pulaski
