(WFRV) – It was the matchup circled on the calendars when the schedules got released and for the second straight year the Bay Port and West De Pere matchup didn’t disappoint for a conference championship.

In a back and forth contest, the Pirates came out victorious with the 45-34 win over the Phantoms to win the FRCC-North championship outright.

To watch extended highlights and postgame reaction, click the video above.