(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association handed out the boys and girls high school basketball coaches of the year for the 2022-23 season and it was a clean sweep in Northeast Wisconsin.

De Pere’s Brian Winchester was named the boys basketball head coach of the year after leading the Red Birds to the program’s first state title in 89 years. It wasn’t just historic for the school – it went beyond that. De Pere’s division one state championship was the first perfect, 30-0, team in Wisconsin history.

Notre Dame Academy’s Sara Rohde was named the girls basketball coach of the year. Rohde led the Tritons to their third-straight state title during the 2022-23 season. Notre Dame posted a 29-1 record throughout their title season. Dating back to the 2020-21 season, Rohde’s team has an incredible 86-3 overall record throughout the three year span.