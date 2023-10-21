(WFRV) – To close out the show, we handed out our weekly honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: #8 De Pere. The Red Birds went on the road and took down top-seeded Milwaukee Marshall Co-op in division one. De Pere will face #5 Fond du Lac on the road in level two of the playoffs.

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5 – Bay Port sophomore quarterback Mikey Jones got the start in the Pirates’ first playoff game of the year and on the first snap, he threw a 25-yard touchdown pass.

#4 – Kewaunee’s Maddix Mueller’s punt return for a touchdown.

#3 – Appleton North junior Michael Guido making an acrobatic catch.

#2 – West De Pere’s Andrew Baumgart’s 50+ yard run while dragging two defenders.

#1 – Kimberly’s Cody Obermann with the game-sealing interception for the Papermakers to secure the victory late in the 4th quarter.

To watch our weekly honors and our ‘Local 5 Rewind’, click the video above.