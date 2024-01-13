(WFRV) – In a matchup between two undefeated teams and the best in division one and division two, Wisconsin Lutheran snapped De Pere’s 42-game win streak on Saturday night thanks to a stellar performance from Duke commit Kon Knueppel.

Back and forth these two teams went, but the Vikings would never trail in the contest. Wisconsin Badgers commit Zach Kinziger scored 19 points for the Red Birds in the 70-68 loss. Will Hornseth had 15 points on the night meanwhile Roan Demovsky contributed with 14. Kneuppel showed why he’s a five-star recruit as the future Blue Devil scored 38 points in the Wisconsin Lutheran win.

Saturday marked De Pere’s first loss since March 12th, 2022 as the Red Birds fall to 12-1 on the season. Wisconsin Lutheran improved to a perfect 13-0 on the season.

To watch extended highlights from this thriller, click the video above.