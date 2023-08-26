(WFRV) – Week two of the high school football slate featured a rematch of last year’s level four matchup in the playoffs between Kimberly and Bay Port for our game of the week.

In a back-and-forth battle, the Papermakers were able to hang on to win a thriller 17-14. Lance Doering kicked a late 21-yard field goal in the 4th quarter to give Kimberly the lead. Bay Port had a chance to tie it or win it, but senior Sam McGivern had a big-time sack as time expired to end the game. Kimberly improved to 2-0 on the season meanwhile Bay Port is still searching for their first win.

