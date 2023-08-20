(WFRV) – In this week’s game of the week, it featured two teams in the FRCC (North & South) within Notre Dame Academy and Pulaski.

It was the third year in a row that the Tritons and Red Raiders opened up the season against one another. Pulaski won each contest in 2021 and 2022 outscoring Notre Dame 52 to 14.

It was the Tritons getting revenge in this year’s opening matchup with a 35-14 win over Freedom.

Notre Dame’s running backs got it done on the ground with Christian Collins scoring three touchdowns and Ian Blom scoring two.

To watch extended highlights from our game of the week and hear from Notre Dame’s head football coach Mike Rader and running back Christian Collins – click the video above.