Appleton North Boys upset Appleton East, Hortonville girls hang on to beat Neenah

(WFRV) – It was a wild night of high school basketball for both the boys and the girls on Tuesday night.

The Neenah girls put up a good fight against Hortonville. Ava Kok hit a monster shot just before halftime to give the Rockets one point lead. But in the second half, the Polar Bears fought back and get the 76-68 win.

The undefeated Freedom girls team traveled to Fox Valley Lutheran. The Irish were in control from the get-go. Kierstin Kriewaldt and Sadie Jarmolowicz were key contributors to Freedom’s 85-65 victory to stay undefeated. s

Moving over to the boys side, Appleton North traveled to face their inner-city rival Appleton East. Tyson Kiel had a slam dunk that almost brought down the house to put the Patriots up by four points late in the game. However, with less than ten seconds to go and trailing by one, Appleton North’s Josh Gilbert pulls off a timely steal to set up a go ahead, game-winning shot from Brock Donaldson with two-seconds remaining. Appleton East would have one last try with the inbound, but Joey LaChapell’s half-court shot for the win hit the front of the rim and wouldn’t go. Appleton North pulled off the upset, winning 62-61.

The Neenah boys hosted Hortonville. The Polar Bears hung with the Rockets just before halftime, but shortly after Neenah started to pull away with it. The Rockets won their 16th consecutive game on Tuesday, winning 66-36 over the Polar Bears.