(WFRV) – In a Fox Valley Association showdown Friday night, Kaukauna got in the win column for the first time in the early season with the 63-43 win over Appleton East.

Despite trailing at halftime, the Ghosts outscored the Patriots 40-15 in the second half to secure the victory. Nathan Deprez, Andrew Jensen, Jon O’Neill, and Keegan Van Kauwenberg all scored double-digit points in the win.



