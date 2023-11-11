(WFRV) – What seemed like a season of destiny ended in a second consecutive level four playoff loss for the Kaukauna football program.

The Ghosts had more wins this year in program history than any other team that’s suited up for Kaukauna and they had notched their first conference title since 1995, but Friday’s 24-14 loss to Waunakee was the end of the road.

