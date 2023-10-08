(WFRV) – In our game of the week, it was a matchup between two undefeated teams between Kewaunee and Southern Door in week 8 with conference title implications on the line.

The Storm and Eagles go way back to last year when Southern Door defeated Kewaunee in the regular season to go onto win a Packerland title, but the Storm got revenge in the playoffs by ending Southern Door’s season.

Kewaunee proved to be the better team on Friday night winning 48-6 and clinching, at least a share of, the Packerland conference.

