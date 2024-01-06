(WFRV) – In a matchup between two undefeated teams in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, the Kiel boys got their revenge on Brillion after having their season ended by the Lions last March.

After a 29-1 Division 3 State Championship season a year ago, Brillion started off rolling. Kiel has had Friday’s matchup against the Lions circled on the schedule since the day it came out due to all three of the Raiders’ conference losses last year coming against Brillion.

Kiel started the game on a 12-0 run and the Raiders’ defense held the Lions off the scoreboard for the first 8 minutes of the game. Every time Brillion would make a run, Kiel would have an answer.

The Raiders were led by seniors Pierce Arenz, Jack Heckmann, and Grant Manz in the 66-54 victory of Brillion. Kiel (11-0, 6-0) jumps in first place of the EWC meanwhile the Lions suffered their first loss on the season (12-1, 5-1).

