(WFRV) – In our game of the week, #2 Kimberly came out victorious against #7 Appleton North with the 10-7 win to advance to level two of the WIAA high school football playoffs.

It was an interception by Kimberly senior Cody Obermann late in the 4th quarter to secure the win for the Papermakers. Kimberly will face #3 Stevens Point Area Senior High at Papermaker Stadium on Friday, October 27 (7:00 p.m.).

