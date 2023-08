(WFRV) – Last season, Kimberly football won the division one state championship and the program was set to kick off their 2023 season on Thursday until Milwaukee Marshall decided to drop out from the game.

Papermakers head coach Chad Michalkiewicz joined Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan in studio on High School Sports Xtra to discuss the week one forfeit win and a preview to the new season.

To watch the full one-on-one interview, click the video above.