(WFRV) – In our game of the week, it was the ‘Battle for the LC’ between Luxemburg-Casco and Little Chute.

Dating back to 2013, the Mustangs have had the 6-4 edge over the Spartans in their last 10 meetings. Little Chute entered Friday’s matchup red hot with a 4-0 record, but Luxemburg-Casco wasn’t anything to shy away from with a 3-1 record.

The Spartans won 35-14 to retake the LC trophy after losing last year’s contest.

To watch extended highlights and hear postgame reaction from Luxemburg-Casco’s head coach Neil Seering, click the video above.