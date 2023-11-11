(WFRV) – Luxemburg-Casco’s incredible season lives to see another week after a thrilling 23-21 win over Catholic Memorial on Friday.

To say it was the biggest win in program history would be down playing it. Trailing by a single point with just seconds remaining, senior kicker Trace Schoenebeck kicked the game-winning field goal to send the Spartans to Camp Randall Stadium to play in the division four state championship game for the first time ever in program history.

The last time Luxemburg-Casco lost a game came way back on August 25th when the Spartans fell to Kewaunee 31-22. It wasn’t a fluke loss either as the Storm went undefeated in conference play to take home the Packerland title. Since that week two loss, Luxemburg-Casco has rattled off 11 straight wins and will play in their biggest game in program history on Thursday.

The Spartans (12-1) will face undefeated Lodi (13-0) on Thursday, November 16 in the WIAA Division Four State Championship Game.

To watch highlights from Luxemburg-Casco’s level four win against Catholic Memorial and hear from head coach Neil Seering, click the video above.