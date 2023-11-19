(WFRV) – For the past two years, the Notre Dame Academy girls basketball program has started and ended the season by facing Pewaukee.

The last two of three state championship wins for the Tritons have come by defeating Pewaukee. Last season, the Pirates took the season opener but Notre Dame rattled off 29-straight wins and finished the season by beating Pewaukee at the Resch Center capping off their third-straight state championship.

In Saturday’s season opener, the Tritons fell to the Pirates 60-52.

