GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the last three seasons, Notre Dame girls basketball has dominated division two. The Tritons entered this year 86-3 since 2020, and as three-time defending state champions under the tutelage of former UW-Green Bay women’s basketball player Sara Rohde.

This season, Notre Dame is off to a 2-1 start after falling in its season opener against Pewaukee. Rohde joined the show to discuss that up-and-coming rivalry and the confidence level she has in her team as they search for an unprecedented four-peat.