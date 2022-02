APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – The Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha Co-op boys hockey team had an early 3-0 lead at the end of the first period but De Pere fought back to make it interesting. However, not enough to spur on an upset, with NHM winning 5-4.

Gabe Randal had 2 goals in the first period with John Kriz nabbing one as well for the Rockets.