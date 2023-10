(WFRV) – In this week’s game of the week – Notre Dame Academy and Menasha squared off with a, likely, conference title on the line.

The Blue Jays and Tritons both entered Friday’s matchup undefeated in conference play which meant the winner had a clear path to an FRCC South title.

Notre Dame Academy pulled off the 42 to 14 win over Menasha. Click the video above to watch extended highlights and postgame reaction.