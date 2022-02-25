(WFRV) – With a chance for a bid to compete for a state title, the Notre Dame boys hockey team did not disappoint. They beat the Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha Co-op 7-2. The Tritons came out and won in a commanding fashion, scoring 4 goals in the first period alone. Hunter Bill got things going for Notre Dame and then Michael McIntee followed suit to make it 3-0.

The Tritons were also followed by superior goaltending by Lleyton Jaschke, who was a stone wall in the face of a penalty shot by the Rockets for an interference call in the second period.