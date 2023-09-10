(WFRV) – We handed out our week four honors to close out High School Sports Xtra.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Green Bay Preble – The Hornets snapped a 16-game losing streak with a win over Green Bay Southwest on Thursday.

TOP 5 PLAYS:

#5 – Manitowoc Lincoln’s Julien Bailey with the nice moves for a 28-yard touchdown.

#4 – Kimberly had a game-sealing interception against Fond du Lac thanks to the deflection off of Landen VanOfferen’s hands. Brody Beck was there to haul it in.

#3 – Green Bay Southwest’s Curtis Danforth returned an 82-yard kick for a touchdown.

#2 – Kaukauna’s Carson Van Dinter ripped the ball away from a Neenah wide receiver to haul in the interception. Van Dinter had two interceptions and a forced fumble to help power the Ghosts to victory.

#1 – Fond du Lac’s Kalvin Mullins was able to catch a heavily contested ball from the Kimberly defender and score the 65-yard touchdown.

Band of the Week: Manitowoc Lincoln

